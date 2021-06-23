Governor Cuomo Announces $25 Million in Child Care Scholarships for Essential Workers
Funding Provides Child Care to Support Essential Workers as We Reopen Our Economy. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will provide $25 million in child care scholarships to all essential workers starting June 23, 2021. Essential workers include first responders such as health care providers, pharmaceutical staff, law enforcement, firefighters, transportation workers, food delivery workers, grocery store employees and others. This is the first in a series of new investments to support working families and the child care industry through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act.www.governor.ny.gov