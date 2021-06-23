Cancel
Politics

Governor Cuomo Announces $25 Million in Child Care Scholarships for Essential Workers

ny.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunding Provides Child Care to Support Essential Workers as We Reopen Our Economy. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will provide $25 million in child care scholarships to all essential workers starting June 23, 2021. Essential workers include first responders such as health care providers, pharmaceutical staff, law enforcement, firefighters, transportation workers, food delivery workers, grocery store employees and others. This is the first in a series of new investments to support working families and the child care industry through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and American Rescue Plan Act.

www.governor.ny.gov
