In case you haven’t heard, I have a new favorite fruit — the western serviceberry (Amelianchier alnifolia). Just one fruit. That’s all it took. Days before that first taste, I happened across a fun video posted by TikTok creator and forager Alexis Nikole Nelson about a different species of serviceberry found in her Ohio neighborhood. “Serviceberries taste like if apples and blueberries had a baby,” she crooned. My interest was piqued, but it didn’t occur to me that I’d encounter them so soon or so close.