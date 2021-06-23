University Fancards secures nationwide deal with 3STEP Sports
University Fancards has been named the official prepaid card provider for a nationwide youth sports operator that has millions of clients. The Birmingham-based tech provider will work with 3STEP Sports to give teams participating in 3STEP events the option to set up customized cards and allow families to sign up for a Fancard that allows them to streamline payments for registration fees, event merchandise, concessions and more.www.bizjournals.com