Retail

University Fancards secures nationwide deal with 3STEP Sports

By Tyler Patchen
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity Fancards has been named the official prepaid card provider for a nationwide youth sports operator that has millions of clients. The Birmingham-based tech provider will work with 3STEP Sports to give teams participating in 3STEP events the option to set up customized cards and allow families to sign up for a Fancard that allows them to streamline payments for registration fees, event merchandise, concessions and more.

www.bizjournals.com
#Youth Sports
