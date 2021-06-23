University Fancards secures nationwide deal with 3STEP Sports

There’s hardly a business in the world that hasn’t faced challenges with remote work during the pandemic, but the issues that universities and K-12 districts have faced have been unique. With students and teachers requiring access to resources for academic continuity, schools have also needed to examine their security practices for remote access. According to a recent report, 2020 was a “record-breaking” year for cybersecurity issues at the K-12 level, with many incidents leading to school closures, millions of dollars in stolen taxpayer money and student data breaches linked to identity theft and credit fraud. Colleges and universities experienced a similar spike, with ransomware attacks doubling from 2019 to 2020 – all while schools report a potential cut to IT budgets.