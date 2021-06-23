Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Win a new Fitbit Versa 3 from Best Buy Canada

By Chris Brown
mobilesyrup.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitbit has released a new version of its popular Versa 3 in Olive, exclusively at Best Buy, and from June 23 to July 7, 2021, you can win one by signing up for the Mobile Syrup newsletter using the form below:. Like many smartwatches, the Versa 3 offers a bevy...

mobilesyrup.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitbit Versa#Best Buy Canada#Olive#Mobile Syrup#Gps#The Sleep Score#Mobilesyrup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Google
Related
ShoppingAndroid Authority

Who needs Amazon Prime? The best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and more

You can still save a ton of money on products without having to sign up for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is nearly upon us. However, if you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription, all those deals are unavailable to you. Thankfully, other retailers are offing some Amazon Prime Day alternative deals at the same time, and sometimes after, Prime Day ends. Best of all, you don’t need to sign up for any memberships to take advantage of these deals.
ElectronicsBusiness Wire

The Best Fitbit Versa, Sense & Charge Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Inspire, Versa (3 & 2), Charge (4 & 3), Alta & More Deals Identified by Spending Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find the best early Fitbit Charge, Sense & Versa deals for Prime Day 2021, including Fitbit Alta, Inspire & Charge fitness trackers and Versa & Sense smartwatch discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below. Best Fitbit deals:. Save up to 33% on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches...
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G gets a new color, but only as a retailer exclusive

If you’ve been thinking of picking up Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G lately, then you might like to know that the phone is now available in a new color. Samsung today announced that the phone will now be available in Navy Blue, adding to the black, gray, and white colors the phone was already available in. Unfortunately, the navy Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is only available at a specific retailer, so you’ll need to buy through them if you want it.
ComputersPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Save Up to $250 on a New MacBook From Best Buy

Complete with Intel Core i5 processors, 8GB of memory, and 512GB SSD, these MacBooks are absolute steals for their discounted price. Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here. Whether you have a loved one going off to college who needs a new computer, or you just need...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best place to buy a new TV this Amazon Prime Day

Welcome to Prime Day folks, one of the best shopping events of the whole year! There are some absolutely ridiculous Prime Day deals available. You can find anything you might want or need in the sales from a brand-new pressure cooker to all of the latest gadgets and tech. If...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Fitbit versa 2 Prime Day 2021 deal: Save 40% on the smartwatch in the Amazon sale

Deal hunters, listen up. One of the biggest sale events of the year – Amazon Prime Day – is finally here. Following weeks of rumoured dates, the two-day shopping bonanza has kicked off with a bang. As you’ll likely know, Prime Day is a treasure trove of unmissable offers, whether that’s deals on tech, home appliances, gaming and TVs, or discounts on big-name brands like Apple or even Amazon’s very own devices, there’s a whole host of savings to be had. Here at IndyBest, we’ve shared our wishlists for the big day, and as people who shop for a living, they’re certainly...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Walmart's super cheap Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K alternative is now on sale

Walmart's Onn-branded Android TV streaming devices are now available to purchase. The 4K model costs $30, while the FHD stick is priced at $25. Both models ship with a Google-designed remote control featuring a built-in microphone. Walmart's in-house Android TV UHD Streaming Device, which was quietly announced last month, is...
NFLAndroid Central

This is the single best Fitbit deal you'll find on Prime Day

We've been scanning all of the best Android smartwatch deals for Prime Day, and one deal, in particular, has stood out all day — this unbelievable discount on the Fitbit Sense smartwatch. The Sense has gone on sale a few times since it was released last fall, but this is the first time that we can remember seeing it break the $200 barrier.
ElectronicsTODAY.com

Amazon Prime Day best-sellers: Fitbit tracker, Bluetooth speaker, more

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day, and Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach spotlights some of the best deals, including a Fitbit Inspire 2 Tracker, a Bluetooth speaker, a cast-iron square skillet, a garage door opener, a Revlon dryer-styled and more.
NFLAndroid Central

Fitbit Luxe vs. Versa 2: Which should you buy?

The Versa 2 may not be made with luxury in mind, but it offers an ideal blend of fitness tracking and smartwatch features that most people will love. For example, you'll have detailed health/activity tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Amazon Alexa, and NFC for Fitbit Pay. Activity/sleep tracking. Heart-rate monitoring.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Best Affordable Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon

You can buy a lot from Amazon: toothbrushes, gadgets, random knickknacks you'll use once. The most underrated section in Amazon, however, might be the furniture. That's right: you can buy furniture from Amazon, and some of it is even eligible for Prime's two-day shipping. Better yet, a lot of it is crazy cheap. While nothing will be heirloom-quality, you can be sure that there's something to fit most interior design sensibilities. Head right now to find a desk, a bed or a dresser and you'll be inundated with more options than you'd care to sort through. Don't worry; we did it for you. From industrial-chic desks to mid-century modern sofas, these are the 20 best pieces of cheap furniture you can buy from Amazon.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

The best Fitbit smartwatches you can buy

From the Sense to the Versa series and beyond, we take a look at the best Fitbit smartwatches available. Google-owned Fitbit is an established fitness wearables maker, and its smartwatch game is equally impressive. From its humble and questionable first effort with the Fitbit Blaze, the company’s smartwatches have grown into capable wrist companions. If you’re not an iPhone and Apple Watch user, Fitbit makes a solid case for offering some of the best smartwatches available.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

5 best Fitbits for kids and teenagers that encourage them to keep active

With so many of us grown-ups now wearing a fitness tracker to monitor daily activity levels, it’s no surprise that our children want to get involved, too.Of course, kids don’t need a piece of tech to get them active. But activity trackers can be a brilliant way to encourage them to develop healthy habits and turn fitness into a family activity.While there are lots of brands on the market, Fitbit is widely considered the original. That’s why we’ve focused purely on its branded trackers for this review.Fitbit has designed several models specifically for children, as well as those that we’ve...
Electronics9to5Google

You can now buy the Fitbit Luxe from the Google Store

The Fitbit Luxe was announced in mid-April but did not go on sale until earlier this month, and it’s now available at the Google Store. One advantage of buying direct is taking advantage of Google One cashback. The Luxe is Fitbit’s latest tracker but the first with a color screen...