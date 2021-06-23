Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Places to Visit Farm Animals around Central Indiana

Posted by 
Indy with Kids
Indy with Kids
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every walk I have taken with my children since the beginning of time, has included stopping a stranger to ask, “Hi. Can I pet your dog?”. As a family filled with animal lovers, it’s no wonder we get pumped over the opportunity to get hands-on with animals. Walking around the zoo is one thing, but getting to pet, hold, and feed an animal? It’s a completely different experience. What better place to do all of that, than on a local farm filled with animals?

indywithkids.com
Community Policy
Indy with Kids

Indy with Kids

Indianapolis, IN
929
Followers
486
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

 https://indywithkids.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Yorktown, IN
City
Edinburgh, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Trafalgar, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farm#Dairy Farm#The Animals#Visit Farm Animals#The Apple Works Orchard#The Farm#The Super Slide#City Ranch 10884#Bison Ranch 5645#Dollie S Farm#Fishers#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Indy with Kids

Treehouse Overnight Adventures in Ohio

For the past few years, I’ve been following along as the trend of overnighting in treehouses has become bigger and bigger. I’ve waited for Indiana to capitalize on the treehouse boom made popular by the “Treehouse Masters” television program, but so far I haven’t seen it happen. Ohio made it happen, and in more than one location!
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Indianapolis Healthplex Summer Camp

You and the child in your life will love the robust programming the Indianapolis Healthplex offers. Each day is jam-packed with fun and exciting activities aimed at keeping the campers moving and thinking. The Indianapolis Healthplex has enough programming to keep things interesting for campers all summer long – no two days are exactly alike! With that said, a typical day at the Indianapolis Healthplex summer camp might look like this:
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Eagle Creek Beach

Eagle Creek Beach remains closed for the 2021 season. June and July are fast approaching, and that means swimming at Eagle Creek Beach! Highly trained Indy Parks lifeguards keep watch over the swimming beach during Indianapolis summers on Eagle Creek Reservoir, and if you haven’t visited, you’re missing out on some good fun.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

U-Pick Flower Farms Near Indianapolis

I just love fresh cut flowers in my house, don’t you? These gorgeous flower farms offer u-pick, or rather, you cut experiences in their fields. You’ll be surrounded by beauty and charm and fragrance and color. There’s just nothing like building a bouquet of flowers with all of your favorite blooms. Your kids can help too!
LifestylePosted by
Indy with Kids

Camp Urbie | Snapology + Urban Air Summer Camp

Letting kids fly is about building confidence both mentally and physically. At Camp Urbie’s Adventure Camp featuring Snapology, kids can build confidence with a combination of adventurous, adrenaline filled, energy burning activities in the Urban Air venue and engaging, hands-on STEAM activities led by a Snapology professional.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Indy with Kids

Did You Know You Can Rent a Hot Tub? | Full Service Hot Tub Rental

I think it’s safe to say that COVID brought out a lot of creativity in our community. Being safe at home with our social calendars wiped clean also gave birth to a new desire to love our homes and make the best of our spaces. Julius from Indy Hot Tub Rental embodies creativity, drive and the desire to help people enjoy their backyards under every circumstance. Indy Hot Tub Rentals is one of those businesses that let people feel like a VIP and mix up the day to day continuity. Now that we’re all getting back together, this service is going to ROCK your next birthday party, friend gathering or date night.