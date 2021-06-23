Cancel
Florida Gov. DeSantis Forcing “Intellectual Diversity” Tests on College Students and Faculty to “Both Sides” Education

By Lyra Hale
The Mary Sue
 9 days ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a roll. Seriously, first, he went after anti-racism being taught in Florida public classrooms. He apparently wanted to shield schoolchildren from being taught things that could “distort historical events” while protecting them from being indoctrinated by an ideology that doesn’t serve DeSantis and his party. He didn’t say that last part, but the racist writing is on the wall, especially with his next move requiring schools to conduct annual surveys to measure “intellectual diversity.”

The Mary Sue

Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Education Bill Is An Attempt To Ensure Intellectual Freedom On College Campuses. Could One Provision Make The Whole Thing Backfire?

Florida’s recent education bill was met with instant praise and criticism, with supporters alleging that it was necessary in defending First Amendment rights and opponents insisting that it was potentially dangerous. Many of the comments on both sides, however, exaggerated or diminished its central tenant. According to its text, it...
Virginia State

Youngkin releases plan to restore academic excellence in Virginia schools

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin this week outlined the first part of his comprehensive education plan. “This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical...
Politics

DeSantis’ ‘intellectual diversity’ bill goes into effect today

On June 22, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new ‘intellectual diversity’ bill (SB 264) which goes into effect today, marking a new era of political representation on campus. The bill requires public colleges and universities to survey members of their community about their political beliefs. DeSantis expressed that the motivation...
Politics

Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing excessive use of force by police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7051 - Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices, otherwise known as the “use of force” bill Tuesday night. This comes after receiving the bill that includes new use-of-force training requirements for police officers on Monday. According to the bill, chokeholds will...
Florida State
The Intercept

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants to Defund Florida Universities That Teach Anti-Racism

Many Republicans have become invested in enforcing a white supremacist backlash in their states’ education system, but perhaps none so much as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As dozens of bills are advancing in statehouses nationwide to ban the teaching of the basic truths of America’s racist history, DeSantis signed a bill into law this week that threatens to surveil and cut funding to public institutions of higher learning found to be on the wrong side of the Republicans’ ongoing white nationalist crusade.
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis scraps controversial toll road expansion plan

Two years after then-Senate President Bill Galvano made a priority of building and expanding toll roads, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a bill that scraps the controversial plan. Without comment, DeSantis' office announced Thursday night he signed a measure (SB 100) that repeals what Galvano dubbed the Multi-use Corridors...
Florida State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Bills to Enhance Civics Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills on Tuesday aimed at increasing the level of civics education throughout the state’s schools. “The sad reality is that only two in five Americans can correctly name the three branches of government, and more than a third of Americans cannot name any of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment. It is abundantly clear that we need to do a much better job of educating our students in civics to prepare them for the rest of their lives,” DeSantis said when explaining the need for the legislation.
Florida State

Florida Law Will Require Public Colleges to Survey for ‘Intellectual Freedom’ and ‘Viewpoint Diversity’

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida signed legislation on Tuesday that requires public colleges to survey their level of “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity,” among other things. Faculty groups have criticized the new law as unnecessary and potentially chilling. Florida’s more than three dozen public colleges and universities will have to...
Florida State
Axios Tampa Bay

DeSantis takes aim at student "indoctrination" in Florida

Following his successful effort to ban critical race theory in public schools, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded his war against student "indoctrination" on Wednesday.What's happening: DeSantis signed three pieces of education legislation yesterday — all of which could have wide-ranging impacts on students' education and schools' funding.Requires state colleges and universities to annually survey their students, faculty and staff about their beliefs to ensure "viewpoint diversity and intellectual freedom."Protects free speech by preventing state colleges and universities from limiting student access to ideas "they may find uncomfortable, unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive."Creates a K-12 civics curriculum that contrasts the U.S. with communist...
Florida State
Tampa Bay Times

Florida state leaders say they want intellectual diversity in schools

Attention shifted Tuesday to Florida’s higher education system, where legislative leaders and the governor had some choice things to say about the intellectual diversity at the state’s 12 university campuses. (They suggested it’s nonexistent.) Perhaps unsurprisingly, university leaders and faculty members disagreed. The officials then turned their attention to K-12 curriculum, where they spoke of the need to reshape some of the ideas taught there. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.