The prime minister has dismissed concerns over Matt Hancock’s conduct as “stuff going on in the Westminster bubble” – sparking a furious row with the opposition.In a Commons exchange on Wednesday Labour leader Keir Starmer said that "millions of people made huge and very difficult sacrifices to follow the rules that his health secretary has introduced”. He asked how the prime minister could have considered the matter “closed” with Mr Hancock still in post on Friday as Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said he did at the time.The prime minister replied that everyone shared "the grief and the pain" of...