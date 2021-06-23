'A kid playing a game': No. 1 prospect Nolan Jones finding stride and new position

The Baltimore Orioles will play game three with the Houston Astros at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Orioles managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Blue Jays in their previous series by winning the second meeting. The team bounced back in this series with the Astros and won two matches. Baltimore ended with a score of 13-3 in its recent match last Tuesday. The team delivered 13 runs, 16 hits, and 13 RBIs in the game. Cedric Mullins homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The winning point was made by Maikel Franco in the 9th inning. The Orioles are 5th in the AL East standings with a 26-54 record.