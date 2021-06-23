Michigan House Democrats discuss teacher shortage bills
Democrats in the state House will discuss on Wednesday morning a package of bills meant to address Michigan's teacher shortage.
Retirements among teachers increased 44% between August 2020 and February 2021.
Watch the press conference here: