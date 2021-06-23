Michigan House Democrats discuss teacher shortage bills

Democrats in the state House will discuss on Wednesday morning a package of bills meant to address Michigan's teacher shortage.

Retirements among teachers increased 44% between August 2020 and February 2021.

READ MORE: Pandemic worsening Michigan's teacher shortage

READ MORE: What's being done to address the teacher shortage in Michigan

READ MORE: EDUStaff looking to fill positions to combat substitute teacher shortages in Michigan

Watch the press conference here: