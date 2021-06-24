Cancel
Could there be an actual quarterback competition, and other observations on the upcoming Patriots training camp

By Jim McBride
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones clapped his hands in frustration. His last pass of minicamp was picked off by Adrian Colbert, and the Patriots’ rookie quarterback was upset. Though the pick surely wasn’t the desired result, the first-round pick’s fiery response surely caught the coaching staff’s attention after three days of often-fiery instruction to cap the spring. The coaches likely were pleased that Jones wasn’t pleased.

