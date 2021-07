An analysis of almost 20,000 coronavirus infections across Scotland has shown the Delta variant of the virus almost doubles the risk of people being admitted to hospital.The new study also confirmed two doses of vaccine still offers the best protection against the variant, which was first identified in India, and accounts for more than 90 per cent of all new cases in the UK. Although the vaccines reduced the risk of people needing to be admitted to hospital, it could take up to 28 days after the first dose to have sufficient immunity.The research, published in The Lancet, by a...