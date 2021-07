Camping in Virginia means falling asleep under a blanket of stars and waking up to some of the best views around. If you’re someone who loves packing up a tent and heading out on an overnight adventure, there’s one destination that belongs on your radar: Big Meadows Campground. Located in the heart of Shenandoah National Park, this campground is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. Plus, there are three beautiful waterfalls within walking distance to the campground, meaning a world of adventure will be right at your doorstep.