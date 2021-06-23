31-year-old inmate stabbed to death in South Carolina prison

MCCORMICK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina inmate has been stabbed to death in a common area of a prison in McCormick County. State prison officials say 31-year-old Garrett Lyles Jr., was stabbed several times Tuesday with what appeared to be a homemade weapon at the McCormick Correctional Institution. Investigators say a nurse and officer provided first aid, but Lyles died at the prison. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the killing.. Court records show Lyles was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2019 in Spartanburg County for possession of a weapon by a felon. A charge of firing a gun into a dwelling was dismissed at the same time.