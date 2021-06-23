Different foods trigger Rosacea flare-ups in different ways
Disorder of the facial skin with various potential signs and symptoms, often characterized by flare-ups and remissions. It typically begins at any time after age 30 as a flushing or redness on the cheeks, nose, chin, or forehead that may come and go. Over time, the redness tends to become ruddier and more persistent, and small blood vessels may appear. Without treatment, bumps and pimples often develop, and in severe cases the nose may become swollen from excess tissue. In around half of patients, the eyes are also affected, feeling irritated and appearing watery or bloodshot. Anyone who suspects they may have rosacea is urged to see a dermatologist for diagnosis and appropriate therapy.yourislandnews.com