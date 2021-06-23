Cancel
Smith County, TX

Commissioners approve sale of road bonds

ktbb.com
 9 days ago

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to approve the sale of the fourth segment of voter-approved road bonds at a lower-than-expected interest rate after receiving five competitive bids. That’s according to a news release from the county. In November 2017, Smith County voters approved a $39.5 million bond package to improve county roads. That bond package was the first of two phases to significantly upgrade the county road system over a six-year period, according to the release. The second phase of the bond program is expected to be approximately $45 million and will likely be presented to the voters for approval in November, according to the release. Click here to learn more.

ktbb.com
