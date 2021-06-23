Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing Of Green First Mortgage Bonds Due 2051 And First Mortgage Bonds Due 2023

Buying a home for the first time can be a daunting process, especially in today's market, where housing inventory is limited and home values are high. If you're looking for a new home – and a mortgage to finance it with – it's important to know how to position yourself as a strong borrowing candidate. It's also essential to buy a home that works for you financially. Here are some tips from Emanuel Santa-Donato, VP, Capital Markets & Lead Acquisition at Better, to help you navigate your first home search and mortgage application.