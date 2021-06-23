Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing Of Green First Mortgage Bonds Due 2051 And First Mortgage Bonds Due 2023

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS - Ameren Illinois Company, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced yesterday the pricing of a public offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.90% first mortgage bonds due 2051 at 99.583% of their principal amount and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% first mortgage bonds due 2023 at 99.975% of their principal amount. The transactions are expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and are not contingent upon each other.

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.