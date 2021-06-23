Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital
Majority interest acquisition to fuel rapid growth acceleration, optimize product GTM timeline, and support strategic M&A activity. Enseo, the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets, has secured a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.www.healthcareittoday.com