Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

Latest Round More Than Triples Company Valuation in Less Than One Year for Rapidly-Scaling DAM Disruptor. Tenovos, the data-first, modern Digital Asset Management (DAM) company helping brands tell stories that matter, announced that it has secured an $8 million Series A-1 investment led by Progress Ventures. The oversubscribed round more than triples the company’s valuation and counts participation from previous investors including Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), Revel Partners and Dublin Capital and introduces new personal investors including Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium. The investment will be used to accelerate product development and advance the intelligent features of its innovative Active Story Management (ASM)™ platform.