Enseo Secures Growth Investment from H.I.G. Capital

By Healthcare IT News
healthcareittoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajority interest acquisition to fuel rapid growth acceleration, optimize product GTM timeline, and support strategic M&A activity. Enseo, the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets, has secured a growth investment from H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.

