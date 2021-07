The Wyoming Department of Health is sharing information from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center as the peak of the summer months are now upon us. Summer is usually a time for enjoying picnics, swimming and grilling out. It can also be a time for more poisonings because the days are longer and children are outdoors more. As the seasons and weather change, so do the types of calls to the Nebraska Regional Poison Center. Some examples of calls during the summer months include bites and stings, insect repellents, hydrocarbons, glow sticks, sunscreen products, fireworks, food poisoning, and swimming pool chlorine.