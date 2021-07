France face Hungary in their second fixture of Euro 2020 at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.The world champions got their tournament off to the best possible start when they defeated Germany 1-0 thanks to a Mats Hummels own goal.Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema both scored goals later ruled out for offside by VAR.As for Hungary, they held Portugal for 83 minutes before Raphael Guerreiro scored a deflected opener and Cristiano Ronaldo netted a double.Here’s everything you need to know about the match:When is it?The fixture will kick-off at 2pm BST at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium.How can I watch it?The match...