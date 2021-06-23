Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington DC, injuring 5

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX1TZ_0adBqj1I00

WASHINGTON — Five people were injured Wednesday when a pedestrian bridge fell onto Interstate 295 in Washington, according to officials with D.C. Fire and EMS.

Authorities said they were called just after 11:50 a.m. to reports of the bridge collapse near the intersection of Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE.

Five people were taken to hospitals with wounds after the bridge fell across the interstate, officials said. Chris Geldart, Washington’s acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The bridge appeared to have collapsed due to a crash Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

“At approximately 11:52 this morning, we had a collision with the bridge right here which separated the bridge from its mooring,” Geldart said. “The result of that collision caused multiple cars to be involved.”

Officials said the back part of the truck believed to have struck the bridge might not have had enough clearance, causing the collapse.

“Everything we see on the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its moorings,” he said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bridge had last been inspected in February. At that time, no structural issues were reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities said a hazmat unit was working to mitigate a diesel fuel leak from the truck, which remained partially stuck under the bridge. Fire officials said at least one other vehicle was struck by debris.

Authorities continue to investigate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
393
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#Cars#Traffic Accident#D C Fire#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.