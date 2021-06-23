Court Ruling Undermines U.S. Pork Industry Competition

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures dropped 1.7% to their lowest in a week on Friday on concerns about reduced demand for the oilseed from the biofuel industry, traders said. * The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday bolstered a bid by small oil refineries to win exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of ethanol and other renewable fuels to be blended into their product. * The ruling also weighed heavily on soyoil futures, which sank 5.3%. * Soymeal futures ended firm following the U.S. Agriculture Department's announcement that private exporters reported the sale of 112,200 tonnes of soymeal to Mexico. * CBOT November soybeans settled down 22 cents at $12.69-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract was down 3.3% this week, its third straight weekly decline. * CBOT August soyoil futures dropped 3.07 cents to 58.2 cents per lb. * CBOT August soymeal was $3.00 higher at $348.90 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Marguerita Choy)