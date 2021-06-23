Cancel
Court Ruling Undermines U.S. Pork Industry Competition

By Hoosier Ag Today
hoosieragtoday.com
 9 days ago

A federal district court ruling striking down pork harvest facility line speeds allowed under the USDA’s New Swine Inspection System (NSIS) will lead to increased U.S. pork industry market concentration. The ruling, set to go into effect on June 29, will undermine what is currently a healthy level of industry competition as described in a paper recently prepared by two industry economists. To preserve industry competition, the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) is calling for a longer stay of the court order or waivers that allow the six impacted plants to continue operating at NSIS line speeds until a long-term solution acceptable to all industry stakeholders can be established.

hoosieragtoday.com
