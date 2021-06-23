Cancel
Alton, IL

YWCA Southwestern Il Hosting Fifth Annual Community Tutoring Program

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - YWCA Southwestern IL, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Thursdays from July 8 – August 12, 2021 from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the YWCA, 304 E Third Street in Alton, Illinois. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, and an enrichment activity. Content will build upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is required. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social emotional skills. With the current pandemic even on the wane, the need for YWCA to provide vital programs like the Community Tutoring Program is more important than ever.

