DEADWOOD — An apparition on the side of the Bodega that was a part of Deadwood’s yesteryears has faded over the decades, but will soon make a colorful come-back. The Deadwood City Commission June 7 approved entering into contract with Erica Merchant to restore the Henry George Cigar ghost mural on the side of the Bodega at a cost of $14,988 in exchange for a conservation easement from the property owner.