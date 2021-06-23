Dough Connection 805, where making dough rises to new heights

Cookie Dough Sandwich with M&Ms.

Who doesn’t love munching the last bits of cookie dough from the bowl?

Losing her teaching job in 2020 had April Bodine home schooling her two boys and doing lots of pandemic baking. It wasn’t uncommon for April to keep small batches of dough in her freezer for snacks. She began dreaming about a business that would have her rolling in dough – cookie dough, that is.

She experimented with new recipes featuring cookie dough and tried them out on family and friends with great success. Posting a photo and her story on Facebook resulted in people messaging her to find out if they could order from her. It didn’t take her long to realize she had struck on the mother lode of the dough business.

The results are homemade small batch custom flavors of jams, jellies, sauces, ganache, cookies and cookie-cakes. “This is safe cookie dough,” April explained as she answered the question about the safety of eating raw dough.

April’s recipes are diverse and she uses cookie dough instead of traditional icing on may items. Some of the delicious treats include the Cookie Dough Pint, literally a pint of cookie dough that stores refrigerated for two weeks, Hot Chocolate and Coffee Bombs, where you add eight ounces of hot milk, coffee or water to the Bomb and watch the fun begin. Smash Ball is an edible chocolate shell that has fun candy surprises inside, or you can enjoy Cookie Dough Pops like a cake pop but with cookie dough. The menu also has Chocolate Dipped Strawberries and Homemade Marshmallows and many more yummy selections.

The Dough Connection 805 has made it out of April’s home kitchen to a great spot on the Embarcadero in Morro Bay with wonderful views of the harbor, boats, and of course, Morro Rock. With seating available throughout the location’s complex, people can order their special cookie dough dessert, sit, relax and enjoy the view while indulging in their childhood passion.

Right now, April, friends and family are busy constructing the bakery and retail space at 913 Embarcadero. “We hope to open by July 4th,” April said. “We are a natural for folks to stop here for dessert after dining at local restaurants.” April plans to staff the shop with moms who would like to work part time and retirees who enjoy meeting the public. What better way than selling desserts made from cookie dough?

Fun activities in the works are community classes through the adult school, birthday parties and “make and take” activities.

The Dough Connection 805 offers a new and different dessert opportunity and a fun place for locals and visitors place to get delicious desserts after a nice meal in one of the Embarcadero restaurants.

The Dough Connection 805 is located at 913 Embarcadero in Morro Bay. Watch for their grand opening date on the Fourth of July! In the meantime, to place orders or for more information follow thedoughconnection805 on Facebook, call (805) 7881, email thedoughconnection805@gmail.com or visit the website at the-dough-connection.square.site.

-Ruth Ann Angus