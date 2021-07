USC Beaufort Center for the Arts welcomes Preslaysa Williams, an award-winning author of contemporary romance and women’s fiction with an Afro-Filipina twist. Williams loves sharing her culture with her readers and will do just that at this special event at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 13. The conversation and book signing will feature one of Preslaysa Williams’ highly praised novels, A Lowcountry Bride, released June 1.