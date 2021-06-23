Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Sanders: 'I'm tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Miss Sinema'

MSNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tells Andrea Mitchell that he’s “tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Miss Sinema” when it comes to abolishing the filibuster to pass bills, including voting rights with a simple majority. When asked, he tells Andrea that there's no bipartisan compromise to be had on voting rights that would overcome the filibuster, because he doesn't believe that there are Republicans in the Senate "prepared to vote to support democracy and voting rights I would love to seen them, there aren't any. That's the sad reality.”

www.msnbc.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Andrea Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Budget Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...
Ohio StatePosted by
Fox News

Rep. Clyburn, after called ‘stupid,’ backs Bernie Sanders ally’s opponent in Ohio special election

One of the top Democrats in the U.S. House is backing an opponent of a key Bernie Sanders ally in an upcoming special U.S. election in Ohio, according to reports. The move by U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the House majority whip, came after a town hall meeting for progressive Democrat Nina Turner, at which Clyburn was accused of being "stupid" for not having "cut a deal" with party leadership before endorsing Joe Biden for president.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Manchin and Sinema Now Face the Weight of History

The battle over access to the ballot is entering a precarious new stage. Democrats and civil-rights groups are pursuing a two-track strategy to preserve their embattled hopes of passing federal legislation establishing a nationwide floor of voting rights. What happens next will likely determine whether Congress can act at all.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

David Plouffe: Sens. Manchin, Sinema now have ‘permission slip’ to change Senate rules

David Plouffe, former senior adviser to President Obama, says Democrats should use all the power they have right now to pass voting rights legislation because “these are not normal times.” He tells Lawrence O’Donnell that after Senate Republicans rejected Democrats’ good faith effort to amend the voting rights bill, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) now have even more of a reason to support a change to the filibuster rule.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Sanders signals openness to Manchin's voting rights compromise

(CNN) — Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday signaled openness to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposed changes to sweeping elections overhaul legislation being debated in Congress. "Sounds like I'm open to doing everything I possibly can to protect American democracy," Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats,...
Congress & Courtsbransontrilakesnews.com

Ocasio-Cortez doubles down on Manchin criticism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) not supporting a house voting rights bill is being influenced by the legislation's sweeping reforms to limit the role of lobbyists and the influence of "dark money" political donations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives want to tighten screws beyond Manchin and Sinema

Progressives say pressure on Democratic centrists over ending the filibuster needs to move beyond Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Manchin and Sinema have earned headlines — and barbs from the grassroots — by putting brakes on filibuster reform and, in Manchin’s case, by opposing sweeping voting rights legislation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Maher goes after Manchin: 'Most powerful Republican in the Senate'

HBO’s Bill Maher went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) during his show Friday night, dubbing the moderate Democrat the “most powerful Republican in the Senate.”. The comedian and liberal commentator knocked Manchin while opening his show “Real Time with Bill Maher,” noting that President Biden would meet with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the conclusion of the Group of Seven summit.