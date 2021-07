Kim Kardashian's ovary-baring dress would cause a stir just about anywhere, but the fact that she wore the daring, cutout gown in Vatican City seemed to raise more eyebrows than normal. The Holy See is a little different than Nobu Malibu and Calabasas, after all, but Kardashian assured her Instagram followers that she didn't break any rules. In a new gallery, she explained that in addition to having a great time visiting the Vatican Museums, she made sure not to go against the museums' strict dress code.