MUTANT GIFTS: I AM HERE JUST BECOMING SOME STRANGE KIND OF LOVE. Tickets and ZOOM link: https://tinyurl.com/43rrrv2d. MUTANT GIFTS: I AM HERE JUST BECOMING SOME STRANGE KIND OF LOVE premiers original music and video works by artist/musician/dancer Alison Clancy and a stellar roster of collaborators including legendary Brukup (broken form) dancer The Ghost of NY, cellist Brent Arnold, and projection artists Testu Collective.www.dance.nyc