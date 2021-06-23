Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

MUTANT GIFTS: I AM HERE JUST BECOMING SOME STRANGE KIND OF LOVE

dance.nyc
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUTANT GIFTS: I AM HERE JUST BECOMING SOME STRANGE KIND OF LOVE. Tickets and ZOOM link: https://tinyurl.com/43rrrv2d. MUTANT GIFTS: I AM HERE JUST BECOMING SOME STRANGE KIND OF LOVE premiers original music and video works by artist/musician/dancer Alison Clancy and a stellar roster of collaborators including legendary Brukup (broken form) dancer The Ghost of NY, cellist Brent Arnold, and projection artists Testu Collective.

www.dance.nyc
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Mutant#Testu Collective#The Metropolitan Opera#The Ghost Of New York
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...