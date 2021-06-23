Richard Spinrad confirmed as 11th NOAA administrator

Scientist Richard “Rick” W. Spinrad is back at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this time as the agency’s 11th administrator. “As an accomplished and respected scientist, educator, communicator and executive, Rick has dedicated his career to the science that is at the core of NOAA’s mission,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, in the wake of Spinrad’s confirmation on June 17 by the U.S. Senate.