The Neches River National Wildlife Refuge was established in 2010 and currently features 7,000 acres of wildlife in Cherokee County. “What happens is the river produces for the land, and the land produces for the wildlife,” said Michael Banks, board member of the Friends of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge and co-chairman on the Friends of the Neches River. “And so we have an excellent habitat here of bottomland hardwood forest that provides a habitat for the wildlife. Just about any wildlife that you could find in East Texas, you [could] be able to find on the 7,000 acres in the National Wildlife Refuge here.”