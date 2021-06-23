Sigstore: A New Tool Wants to Save Open Source From Supply Chain Attacks (WIRED)

While thinking of the world of Reporting services, I wondered if there were any open-source Reporting tools. Being open-source would allow for more customization but was also a generally interesting topic. When I finally got to searching the web about it, I found it wasn’t just a single open-source Reporting Tool. Instead, there was quite a variety of options. There were lists of which tools were the best to use. Now, for the most part, quite a few of the Reporting services ended up over-lapping on lists. But some were more unique. I’m sure everyone has their own preferences.