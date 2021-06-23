Growing Calabaza: Crop Perfect for Summer Gardening in Florida
MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Attention Florida vegetable producers and homeowners: Don’t let the summer go by without trying your hand at producing the calabaza. New crop on the block, Calabaza Pumpkin in Florida is the latest video led by Geoffrey Meru, a vegetable geneticist at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center. The video guides homeowners and interested growers with the background and necessary steps to grow and produce a successful calabaza.vscnews.com