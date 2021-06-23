Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Employing All Abilities

By Tess Allen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven with the heightened focus on diversity and inclusion, there’s still a group largely forgotten in the conversation about workplace equality: people with disabilities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with a disability in 2020 was 12.6 percent, an increase of 5.3 percentage points from 2019—much higher than the 2020 unemployment rate of 7.9 percent for people without disabilities. (Unemployed persons are those who did not have a job, were available for work, and were actively looking for a job in the four weeks preceding the survey.)

