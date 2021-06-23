TMDHosting Review: In A Crowded Market, TMDHosting Stands Out

Each week, we ask readers of The Drum – from brands, agencies and everything in between – for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. Working from home certainly has its advantages. The dress code is relaxed, you’re in charge of Spotify and the commute is very short. One downside, however, is your reduced visibility – especially to managers and supervisors. And if they can’t see you working hard, you might miss out on credit due your way or opportunities for advancement. In the UK, employees who work from home have been found to be half as likely to be promoted, as staff that work from the office.