Razer is one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to gaming. They’ve had some pretty amazing headsets over the years too, but while most of those are the larger over-ear design, today, I’ll be looking at something a little more compact. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless are a great little set of headphones, and they’re priced very attractively too. However, that’s not what I have today, as these are the more advanced Pro model, which are the much more expensive set of the two, and much more advanced too. Is the extra investment worth it though? At this price range, Razer have some pretty serious competition!