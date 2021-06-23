Managing Whitefly-Transmitted Viruses in Georgia
The silverleaf whitefly (Bemisia tabaci), also known as sweetpotato whitefly, is a pest of several horticultural and agronomic crops in southern Georgia. While direct feeding can injure plants and lead to problems such as silvering of leaves, deposition of honeydew and formation of sooty mold, whiteflies also can transmit numerous devastating plant viruses. Transmission of such viruses presents the greatest threat to economic production of many vegetable crops, particularly tomatoes, snap beans and most cucurbits.vscnews.com