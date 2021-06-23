Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Managing Whitefly-Transmitted Viruses in Georgia

VSC NEWS
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe silverleaf whitefly (Bemisia tabaci), also known as sweetpotato whitefly, is a pest of several horticultural and agronomic crops in southern Georgia. While direct feeding can injure plants and lead to problems such as silvering of leaves, deposition of honeydew and formation of sooty mold, whiteflies also can transmit numerous devastating plant viruses. Transmission of such viruses presents the greatest threat to economic production of many vegetable crops, particularly tomatoes, snap beans and most cucurbits.

vscnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Florida State
City
Colquitt, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viruses#Mosaic Virus#Volunteers#Tift#Sida Golden#Tylcv#Department Of Agriculture#Uga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Valdosta Daily Times

Georgia reports 130 virus cases

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. There have been 901,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. The GDPH has recorded 18,403 confirmed virus-related deaths – which marks no increase from the...
Georgia StateVSC NEWS

UGA Trials: Organic Agriculture Research Gaining Traction in Georgia

University of Georgia Insect Ecology Professor Carmen Blubaugh is researching methods to help organic farmers in the Southeast, according to the University of Georgia Integrated Pest Management Blog. Farmers in the Southeast contend with year-round insect, weed and disease pressure, due to its hot, humid climate. Those challenges are amplified...
Georgia StateGriffin Daily News

U.K. variant of COVID virus circulating throughout Georgia

While the number of reported COVID-19 cases continues to decrease in the counties that make up District 4 Department of Public Health, the U.K. variant of the virus currently represents 80% of sequenced cases in Georgia. According to the latest report issued by District 4 DPH, the district is seeing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

UAB partners with ADPH to launch Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded nearly $2 million by the Alabama Department of Public Health to support the establishment of the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control (ARC IPC). This new center will provide consultation and support services across Alabama. It was approved by the board of trustees of the University of Alabama System at its June meeting.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

OHIO updates travel approval process for employees

Ohio University has updated its travel approval process for faculty and staff planning University-affiliated travel while pandemic-related safety remains a concern. Because the level of risk for contracting or spreading COVID-19 during or after travel varies based on multiple factors, supervisors should consider whether the individual proposing to travel is vaccinated, the mode of travel, travel activities, the prevalence of COVID-19 in area(s) visited, and the personal precautions taken by the individual.
Atlanta, GAinforms.org

Two endowed chair positions at Georgia Tech - in the areas of health systems engineering and supply chain management

The H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, invites applications for endowed chair positions in the areas of health systems engineering (Virginia C. and Joseph C. Mello Chair) and supply chain management (Manhattan Associates/Dabbiere Chair). Appointments will be made at the Professor rank.
Public Healthsky963.com

Increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seen in North Georgia

District Two Public Health Department is issuing a health advisory regarding an increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The district has been notified of an uptick of children presenting with upper respiratory infections requiring hospitalization in North Georgia. RSV infection is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The symptoms of RSV in children 6 months and older may include: decreased appetite, followed by a cough, sneezing, fever, and possible wheezing. In children six months or younger, symptoms may present as irritability, poor feeding, lethargy, and apnea with or without fever. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, and in most cases, symptoms can be managed at home. The CDC recommends anyone who feels sick should remain home until symptoms resolve. For more information about RSV visit https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. If a childcare facility experiences an increased volume of upper respiratory infections contact District Two Public Health to obtain contact tracing information at 770-535-5743.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona Retreat Bans People Who Had COVID Vaccine

An Arizona retreat appears to have banned people who had the coronavirus vaccine from staying and or using its services. Sedona Ranch Retreats in Arizona, which offers life coaching, "past life regression" and cannabis coaching sessions, opens its doors to people searching for a form of healing. It also offers...
Collegesbusinessalabama.com

UAB establishes regional center for infection prevention

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has been awarded $2 million by the Alabama Department of Public Health in support of establishing the Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and Control. The Alabama Regional Center for Infection Prevention and control will bring together experts from the university and across the state to assist the ADPH…
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

La. Tech receives grant to study, improve police officers' health

RUSTON, La. - A $25,000 grant has been approved for a Louisiana Tech University interdisciplinary project to research and implement new ways to protect police officers’ health. Principal investigator Dr. Todd Castleberry, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology; Dr. Jean Chen, Associate Professor of Kinesiology; and Dr. Vicky Green, Dietetic Internship Director...
Charitiestamu.edu

Texas A&M Foundation Names George N. Harris Jr. To Board Of Trustees

The Texas A&M Foundation has appointed George N. Harris Jr. ’85, cofounder of the Kozusko Harris Duncan law firm, to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2021. Harris and his wife, Karen Zent ’86, are Houston natives, and each holds a B.A. in English from Texas A&M University. They recently returned to Texas after spending more than 30 years in Washington, D.C. During his seven-year term on the board, Harris hopes to use his legal skills and broad cultural experiences to bring a unique perspective to the Foundation.