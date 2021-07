As a behavioral health professional and a mom of a teenager with Autism and Tourette Syndrome, I thought I was equipped to manage my son’s mental and behavioral health challenges. We were already on a waitlist to get him the help he needed and were participating in many services, but then the pandemic happened. School moved online, in-person support services were no longer available and our routine was upended. Both of us were struggling and things reached a breaking point. I want to share our story with other families to assure parents and caregivers it’s more than okay to ask for help. It’s caring and courageous.