Electronics

Here's a hot deal on a cool handheld mini-fan

By Jeremy Glass
Plainview Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMini-fans have come a long way since the spray fans of the 90s: This Hoven Mini Handheld Fan ($7.60 on Amazon with Promo Code RTYRR27S) is a major upgrade and will keep you cool through scorching summers, unseasonable toasty falls, suspiciously warmer winters, and scalding hellscape caused by global warming springs.

