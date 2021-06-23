Special Weather Statement issued for Martin, St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Martin; St. Lucie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LUCIE AND EASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jonathan Dickinson State Park, or near Hobe Sound. This storm was nearly stationary. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Stuart, Tequesta and Jupiter Island.alerts.weather.gov