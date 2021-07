Although United Airlines will use incoming Airbus A321neos and Boeing 737 Max jets to replace its ageing 757-200s, the new aircraft will not supplant its larger 757-300s. Chief executive Scott Kirby says United is yet to decide how it intends to replace the 757-300s. Exactly which aircraft type might fit the bill remains unclear; no new jet with similar characteristics exists, though Boeing has for years hinted it would develop such a “mid-market” aircraft.