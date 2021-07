A new version of education legislation proposed in the state House would allow local school boards to set their own masking policies for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Schools across North Carolina are currently considered at-risk settings that are still covered by the state’s scaled-back mask mandate, which was recently extended by Gov. Roy Cooper through the end of July. Under the new version of Senate Bill 173 that was announced Monday by Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican, school boards would be free to require masks, or not, at their own discretion.