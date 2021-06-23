Cancel
Apparel

11 Fourth of July outfits that are patriotic without being cheesy

By Award Winners
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Finding the right outfit for the Fourth of July can be a challenge. You want to rock red, white, and blue—but you don’t want to look too "costume-y" while doing so. Fortunately, top brands like Old Navy, J.Crew, and Lulus have festive yet stylish apparel for the upcoming holiday. Check out these 11 patriotic pieces, from sundresses to sneakers to swimsuits, that you can wear for Independence Day and beyond.

