Former Gamecocks star Allisha Gray to represent USA in Olympic 3X3 basketball event

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star Allisha Gray will represent the United States on its first-ever 3X3 Olympic basketball roster, the team announced Wednesday. Now a player for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Gray will join fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson on the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Olympics, beginning next month. The 3X3 basketball event is a new event and will be featured for the first time in this summer’s Olympics.