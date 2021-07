The Showdown in San Angelo Drag Boat Races wowed big crowds at Lake Nasworthy this past weekend and Townsquare Media was right in the middle of it. The drag boat races featured several boats from different classes and drivers from all over the country. The races were awesome as always and it was good to have crowds back at the lake after fans were not allowed to attend last year's races because of COVID-19. In fact, as myself and fellow Townsquare Media blogger Chuck Baker made our way through the crowds, we did not see a single face mask!