Small Michigan Businesses Were Hammered by the Pandemic, But Remain Optimistic in New SBAM Survey

The last 18 months were like nothing we’ve experienced in our lifetimes. COVID was tragic for many and challenging for all. However, for some intrepid entrepreneurs, 2020 was the year they decided to take a chance despite the unknowns. Several new businesses opened their doors to welcome customers for the first time during the global pandemic and were highly successful. Here are just a few of the local business owners who took a chance and didn’t let the pandemic stand in their way.