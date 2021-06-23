Small Michigan Businesses Were Hammered by the Pandemic, But Remain Optimistic in New SBAM Survey
Despite the crushing blow of extended shutdowns, employees relegated to work from home and many other issues dealt by the pandemic, a new survey shows that many of the small businesses of Michigan not only managed to make it through to the other side, but also maintain an optimistic outlook going forward. That’s the result of the survey conducted last week by the Small Business Association of Michigan.www.moodyonthemarket.com