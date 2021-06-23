Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Former UConn women’s basketball players Katie Lou Samuelson, Stefanie Dolson named to USA Basketball’s 3x3 Olympic team

By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 9 days ago

Two more Huskies are Tokyo bound.

The Chicago Sky’s Stefanie Dolson and Seattle Storm’s Katie Lou Samuelson, who last month secured Team USA a spot in 3x3 basketball for the Tokyo Olympics, were officially named to the U.S. 3x3 Olympic roster on Wednesday, along with the Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum and Dallas Wings’ Allisha Gray.

The two former UConn All-Americans and national champions will join in Tokyo five other former Huskies who are on the U.S. women’s basketball team (Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier). The 3x3 event is in its first year of Olympic competition, and this will be Samuelson’s and Dolson’s first Summer Games.

“Being an Olympian is something that I’ve always dreamed of since I’ve been little playing basketball watching the USA team always go for gold,” Samuelson, 24, said Wednesday. “To actually achieve it and do it in a different route than I might have thought at first because this wasn’t an option growing up, it’s just really cool to be part of that first group. To have Olympian around your name, that’s just crazy”

“It’s special in its own way,” added Dolson, 29, who’s been a longtime part of the U.S. national team pool. “I’ve been trying to make 5-on-5, which we all know is a very hard team to make, especially for me who’s someone who does more of the little things.

“But to be able to make a team and to be able to make the 3-on-3 team is even cooler, honestly. It’s a new sport in the Olympics, so to get that honor is even, I think, better. We have this smaller team of just four people so we all get to highlight what we’re good at, so I’m just very excited.”

The 3x3 team is coached by Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson.

“I’m thrilled for these four women, all first-time Olympians.” Lawson said in a statement. “Their dedication these past 18 months to help position USA Basketball in Tokyo is being rewarded. Now, the real work begins. I’m confident that this group will be able to put together performances that represent our standard. This will be our most challenging tournament to date, but I love the competitors that we are bringing with us.”

In the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May, the U.S. finished in first place according to FIBA’s rankings, which are determined by points scored. The USA averaged 21.2 points, with the winner of 3x3 games being the first to score 21 points. Samuelson, Dolson, Gray and Plum weren’t technically guaranteed spots in Tokyo (the Olympic roster was formalized after the USA Basketball 3X Nationals), but they were the presumptive top contenders.

“I’m very happy that it’s the same team that was able to go to the qualification tournament in Austria,” Dolson said. “The four of us have worked hard to get to where we are now with 3-on-3. We’ve been training together in the offseason. We’ve put a lot of time and work into it, so for them to reward us, to actually put us on the team means a lot to us and just shows that the hard work has paid off.”

“Three-on-3 is a hard game to just pick up with any group,” Samuelson said. “If you can get practice together and really create that chemistry, you have a better advantage in trying to go as far as you can. We really felt like at the end of that Olympic qualifying tournament, we were playing our best basketball together.”

The U.S. went undefeated in the qualifying tournament, with Gray leading the team in scoring with an average of 6.5 points, followed by Dolson (5.7), Plum (5.3) and Samuelson (3.7).

The team will have a short training camp, which will be held after the WNBA season pauses for its Olympic break, before departing for Tokyo. The 3x3 Olympic competition will feature eight women’s teams — the U.S. China, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, France, Japan and Italy. The preliminary round will be held July 24-27, the quarterfinals on July 27 and the semifinals and finals both set for July 28.

“It’s just more fun, a little bit more streetball-esque,” Dolson said. “I think people will really enjoy it and like watching it when they really give it a chance.”

It’ll be a little bittersweet for the players that they can’t enjoy the full Olympic experience: Samuelson and Dolson weren’t entirely sure what sorts of protocols they’ll have to follow once in Tokyo, including whether they can attend other events and meet up with other athletes. Their families won’t be able to attend amid the ongoing pandemic. Samuelson at least got to share the special moment she got the call informing her she made the team with her father, who happened to be in town that day.

“It’s been my dream, but it’s also been my family’s dream to see me go, so it is sad, it is disappointing that my family can’t come,” Dolson said. “I know they all would have come. But they’ve already been talking about when they have to be up for the games, my sister already bought my niece Olympic pajamas. They’ll be supporting from afar.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

Community Policy
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Kara Lawson
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Usa Basketball#The Chicago Sky#Seattle Storm#Team Usa#The Las Vegas Aces#Dallas Wings#Uconn#All Americans#Olympian#Fiba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
News Break
WNBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILWNBA.com

Stefanie Dolson Secures Spot at 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA

CHICAGO (June 23, 2021) – Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson is among four athletes who qualified USA Basketball for the inaugural 3×3 Olympic competition this summer to represent the USA at the Tokyo Games. Dolson (Chicago Sky/Connecticut/Port Jervis, N.Y.), will be joined by WNBA’s Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings/South Carolina/Sandersville, Ga.), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces/Washington/Poway, Calif.) and Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm/Connecticut/Huntington Beach, Calif.).
BasketballClickOnDetroit.com

USA Basketball officially announces women's 3x3 roster for Tokyo Olympics

The roster is set for the first-ever women's 3x3 basketball team representing the United States in Tokyo. USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson, the four athletes who qualified the United States' spot for the Summer Olympics, will all be playing for Team USA at the Games.
Basketballswishappeal.com

An effort to make sense of Nneka Ogwumike’s exclusion from the 2021 Olympic team

Last week, USA Basketball revealed the 12-player Team USA roster for the 2021 Olympic Games. The team is headlined by Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both will be playing in a historic fifth Olympic Games. The four other repeat Olympians on the roster are Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart. The six first timers are Chelsea Gray, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jewell Loyd, A’ja Wilson, Ariel Atkins and Napheesa Collier.
Colorado Springs, COSporting News

2020 U.S.A Tokyo Olympic Women’s Basketball Team unveiled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (June 21, 2021) – With just over four weeks to go before the 2020 Olympic Opening Ceremony, the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team was unveiled this morning in front of a nationally televised audience on NBC’s TODAY show and features two now five-time Olympians, one four-time Olympian, one three-time Olympian, two who will be competing in their second Olympics and six who will step on the Olympic court for the first time this summer.
Stanford, CAMercury News

Former Stanford star left off Team USA Olympic basketball roster

Nneka Ogwumike will once again have to watch the Olympics from afar. USA Basketball announced the women’s Olympic team Monday and Ogwumike, a former Stanford star who is recovering from a knee injury, was not named to the 12-player roster — the third time she has been left off the team.
BasketballPosted by
Bring Me The News

Sylvia Fowles, Napheesa Collier named to Olympic women's basketball team

The Minnesota Lynx will be sending two players to Tokyo as Nepheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles were named to the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team on Monday morning. Fowles has been a fixture on Team U.S.A., winning gold medals in each of her past three Olympic appearances. A six-time All-Star and 2017 WNBA MVP, Fowles is the third-oldest player on the roster behind 39-year-old Dianna Taurasi and 40-year-old Sue Bird, who are both going for their fifth career gold medals.
BasketballTODAY.com

US women’s Olympic basketball team roster revealed exclusively on TODAY

Time's running out! Here are the best deals from day 2 of Prime Day. Olympic gold medalists and basketball players Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi joined the 3rd Hour of TODAY alongside coach and gold medalist Dawn Staley to discuss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. They also revealed the full roster of players, who will try to secure a seventh consecutive gold medal for the U.S. women’s basketball team. “I’m super proud to represent this particular group of players,” Staley says.
BasketballClickOnDetroit.com

Final roster released for Team USA women’s basketball

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team was released on NBC’s TODAY show on Monday. Some notable names on the team are longtime USA National Team members Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both have been playing for Team USA since 2000 and have won eight Olympic gold medals. “USA...
BasketballRegister Citizen

UConn great Diana Taurasi cleared to return from injury for WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi, who has missed the past nine games with a fracture in her sternum, has been cleared to return for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this weekend. The former UConn star, who was recently named to her fifth Olympic team, is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and was averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game prior to her injury.
BasketballUSA Today

Draymond Green named to USA Men's Basketball Olympic roster

Former Spartan Draymond Green was one of 12 players named to the USA men’s Olympic basketball roster. Green will be joined by Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine, Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Jerami Grant. Green previously was on the...
BasketballThe State

Former Gamecocks star Allisha Gray to represent USA in Olympic 3X3 basketball event

Former South Carolina women’s basketball star Allisha Gray will represent the United States on its first-ever 3X3 Olympic basketball roster, the team announced Wednesday. Now a player for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, Gray will join fellow WNBA players Stefanie Dolson, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson on the U.S. Olympic team in the Tokyo Olympics, beginning next month. The 3X3 basketball event is a new event and will be featured for the first time in this summer’s Olympics.
BasketballBullets Forever

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins will represent Team USA in the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

On Wednesday, the WNBA announced the rosters for the 2021 All-Star Game. The format will be in a Team USA vs. Team WNBA format, something that hasn’t been done since the 2010 season when the USA was preparing for the FIBA World Championship for Women, now known as the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. There was also a similar format in 2004 when the USA Basketball women’s national team played a team of WNBA All-Stars in New York City.
SportsPosted by
FanSided

Former St. John’s basketball star named Defensive Player of the Year

Former St. John’s basketball standout Justin Simon wins NBL Defensive Player of the Year. Earlier this week, former St. John’s basketball wing Justin Simon was awarded the 2020-21 Damian Martin Trophy Award as the Best Defensive Player in the NBL. Simon currently plays for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia, helping...