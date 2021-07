Good luck trying to get anything past an NCIS fan. Especially the loyal viewers who take to Reddit forums to discuss the details of the show. NCIS has been around for nearly two decades, and there have been likely hundreds of characters on the show and its spinoffs. With NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: LA, and the show that started everything — JAG — you can imagine that there may have been some small errors that fell through the cracks. And those errors have made their way to a select few users on Reddit.