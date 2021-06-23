Yellowstone season 4 premiere: More hype from Kevin Costner, cast

Among the largest and most loyal fan bases around, “Yellowstone” faithful continue to find ways to get their fix in the show’s absence. The hit Paramount Network series is currently on hiatus with an expected return later this year. In the meantime, fans are getting creative in finding ways to get their dose of modern western drama. Many fans have turned to the internet in an effort to keep their “Yellowstone” spirit alive. Social media sites, like Twitter and Instagram, are full of fans expressing their thoughts on the series. Message board forum sites, like Reddit, have also become a hotbed of “Yellowstone” activity. Fans love to discuss their theories and speculate on the future of the show and their favorite characters. Some “Yellowstone” enthusiasts come up with even more creative ways to honor and remember their favorite show.