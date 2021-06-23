Cancel
TV Series

Yellowstone season 4 premiere: More hype from Kevin Costner, cast

cartermatt.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yellowstone season 4 premiere is coming at some point in 2021 — that much is known for sure. While the Paramount Network may not be saying too much about the road ahead for the series, we are at least getting some teases from the cast. If nothing else, think...

cartermatt.com
Kevin Costner
#Yellowstone #The Paramount Network #Kevincostnermodernwest
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Youtube
Movies
Instagram
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Why Some Fans Are Totally Divided on Kevin Costner’s Character on the Series

“Yellowstone” fans can’t seem to decide what they think about the John Dutton character. But they can all agree on one thing: Kevin Costner is excellent in the role. In a recent Reddit discussion, fans sounded off about John Dutton, with some expressing admiration and others tearing the character down. Whatever else he may be – good or bad businessman, kind or cruel father – John Dutton is clearly polarizing.
TV Series

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Getting Upset About Season 4’s Release Date

Yellowstone fans are really craving an update on season 4. Despite Paramount renewing Yellowstone for a fourth season before season 3 even began last summer, the network has not yet released a trailer or even announced a start date for season 4. While history tells us that the network begins airing new seasons around June 20 of each year, that date is looking increasingly less likely.
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Star Kevin Costner Recalled Hilarious Story about Sean Connery from Set of ‘The Untouchables’

In addition to being a world-class talent, the late Sean Connery knew his way around the burdens of celebrity. “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner himself is now a wily veteran of the movie industry. But back in 1987, when he starred as Eliot Ness in “The Untouchables,” he still had a thing or two to learn from the iconic James Bond actor.
TV Series
94.9 KYSS FM

No New ‘Yellowstone’ This Weekend, How Long Will We Have to Wait?

A lot of people have had Father's Day weekend circled on the calendar for a while. Ok, so maybe it's more of a thing where people are making a note in the calendar app of their phone and not actually circling the day on an actual calendar.....but you get the point. And I'm not even talking about Father's Day being the reason for having the date bookmarked - it just happens that Father's Day weekend has been when the first show of the previous three seasons of Yellowstone has aired. But looks like the upcoming 4th season will keep fans waiting a bit. That's a bummer for all, but especially around here where the show has been in the news so much with all filming for the new season being done locally dating back to last fall.
Entertainment
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fan Discovers Classic Song Lyrics That Are ‘Perfect’ for the Kevin Costner Series

Among the largest and most loyal fan bases around, “Yellowstone” faithful continue to find ways to get their fix in the show’s absence. The hit Paramount Network series is currently on hiatus with an expected return later this year. In the meantime, fans are getting creative in finding ways to get their dose of modern western drama. Many fans have turned to the internet in an effort to keep their “Yellowstone” spirit alive. Social media sites, like Twitter and Instagram, are full of fans expressing their thoughts on the series. Message board forum sites, like Reddit, have also become a hotbed of “Yellowstone” activity. Fans love to discuss their theories and speculate on the future of the show and their favorite characters. Some “Yellowstone” enthusiasts come up with even more creative ways to honor and remember their favorite show.
Movies
Outsider.com

On This Day: ‘Wyatt Earp’ Starring Kevin Costner Premiered in Theaters in 1994

Love it or hate it, Kevin Costner and Dennis Quaid clearly had a blast filming Wyatt Earp together, which hit theaters June 4, 1994. While short of a “modern classic” as far as Costner’s films go, Wyatt Earp remains a staple of the genre he redefined in the 1990s. In the titular role, the Hollywood icon stars in this epic that sprawls from Wichita to Dodge City to the O.K. Corral in Tombstone!
TV Series

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Convinced They Figured Out When Season 4 Will Start

Originally, many fans assumed that Yellowstone season 4 would follow its normal schedule and premiere on Sunday, June 20. At this point, Paramount Network hasn't confirmed the Yellowstone season 4 start date — and it's looking like the show won't be coming out anytime soon. Some very determined fans are...
TV Series

‘Younger’ season 8: Premiere date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Will there be a Younger season 8? Here’s what we know about a potential future season of Younger!. The seven year run of Younger, which premiered on TV Land in 2015, came to an end with the season 7 finale on June 10, 2021. With that, the book was seemingly closed on Liza Miller and the wonderful cast of colleagues, friends, and love interests that her world was filled with.
TV Series
FanSided

MacGyver Season 6 premiere date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

Sadly, CBS canceled MacGyver after five seasons. It doesn’t look like MacGyver Season 6 will happen, but never say “never,” right?. We start with the fact that it doesn’t look like MacGyver Season 6 is going to happen. The cancellation was most definitely disappointing and shocking, but it looks like Lucas Till has moved on already.
TV Series

Yellowstone Season 4 Release Date: How To Watch, Stream Over Father’s Day This Weekend?

The highly appreciated series “Yellow Stone Season 4” is set to entertain its audience, with the news of its release date. The viewers are curious to know about the release date of the series. The third season of the series was greatly cherished and enjoyed by the viewers hence the makers of the online drama thought to bring the new season of “Yellow Stone”. The storyline of the online drama is highly attractive hence this is the only reason it keeps their audience engaged with them.
TV Series
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: How Show Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Quickly Becoming a Real-Life Cowboy Legend

Taylor Sheridan, creator of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” is beginning to make a name for himself among cowboys. “Yellowstone,” now about to enter its fourth season, is all about the cowboy and ranching way of life. The show tells the story of a prominent Montana ranching family, the Duttons. Beyond the ranch, “Yellowstone” prides itself on glorifying the cowboy life and all that comes with it. The Dutton family and their team have, on more than a few occasions, doled out their own brand of western cowboy justice.
TV Series

The Blacklist season 9 premiere date hopes for James Spader, cast

After tonight’s enormous finale, it goes without saying that you will want The Blacklist season 9 news pretty much immediately. How in the world could you not? We’re talking here about a season full of mystery and new adventure, though it may also feel rather strange without Megan Boone as a significant part of it.