JLB Residential opens Roadrunner on McDowell in Scottsdale
JLB Residential announced the opening of Roadrunner on McDowell. This newly constructed project consists of 356 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Scottsdale and is just steps away from the Arizona Crosscut Canal Path, the Desert Botanical Garden and the bounty of restaurants and shops in Old Town Scottsdale. Roadrunner features unparalleled features and amenities amid a distinctive Midcentury Modern design.