Maple Lake Senior Maggie Larson defended her triple jump title last week at the State Track and Field Meet in Albertville and set a new Class A state record. Larson improved upon her winning jump last year of 38 feet, 7 inches to a personal best jump of 40 feet, 10.5 inches. She also set a new state record earlier in the day with a 39-foot, 6-inch jump. Her 40-foot jump couldn’t be counted as a record setter because of a wind advantage.